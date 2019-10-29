Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $719.05

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $719.05 and traded as high as $789.60. Great Portland Estates shares last traded at $788.40, with a volume of 431,677 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 677.77 ($8.86).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 746.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 719.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.09.

About Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.