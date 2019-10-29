Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,147 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

