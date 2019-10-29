Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VEU opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $51.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

