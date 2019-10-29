Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $260,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,841 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.19 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

