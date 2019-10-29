Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,901 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $52,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $162.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

