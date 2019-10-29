Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,712 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $44,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $537,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.49.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $466.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $487.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

