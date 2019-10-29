Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Green Dot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

