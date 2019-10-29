Green Plains Partners (GPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.27 million. On average, analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.