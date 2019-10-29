Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $326.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 million. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Green Plains Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

