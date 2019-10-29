GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) SVP Margo Drucker Sells 587 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrubHub alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Margo Drucker sold 183 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $12,363.48.

On Monday, August 5th, Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $25.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,168,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $97.96.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter worth about $942,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 49.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 75.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 684,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter worth about $3,701,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GrubHub from $78.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.