Happycoin (HPC) Price Hits $0.0824

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $32.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00780724 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000910 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 22,574,426 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.