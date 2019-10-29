Harmony (ONE) Price Down 4% This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Harmony token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 4% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.51 or 0.05616371 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046091 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031886 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

ONE is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,598,573,955 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

