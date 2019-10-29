HarmonyCoin (HMC) Price Down 72.8% Over Last 7 Days

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 55.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 72.8% lower against the dollar. HarmonyCoin has a market cap of $47.00 and $515.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00216716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.01493270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00116024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity.

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

