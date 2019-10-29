Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 582 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in J M Smucker by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $85,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geoff E. Tanner acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,987 shares of company stock worth $220,599. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.