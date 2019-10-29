Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 428,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.