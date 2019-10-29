Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,164,000 after buying an additional 231,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,454,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,454,000 after buying an additional 102,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,649,000 after buying an additional 487,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,524,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,773.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

MKC stock opened at $160.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $171.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

