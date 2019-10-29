Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,685 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.7% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 502,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 66,398 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $8,442,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

