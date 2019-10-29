Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

