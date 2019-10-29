Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HBIO. ValuEngine downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.73. 43,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Loewald bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertrand Loy bought 15,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $46,925.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 112,877 shares of company stock valued at $293,742 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,052 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth $3,736,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 36.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 281,293 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 196,375 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 45.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.