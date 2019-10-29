Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Hasbro has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $126.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.14.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.