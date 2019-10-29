HashCoin (HSC) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $17,565.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.43 or 0.05593930 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044763 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031816 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

