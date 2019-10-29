Hashgard (GARD) Price Reaches $0.0000

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $180,345.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00216501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.01489150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,858,225,615 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

