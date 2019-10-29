Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 48,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,518. The firm has a market cap of $432.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.86 and a beta of 1.69. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 24.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

See Also: Retained Earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.