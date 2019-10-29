Head to Head Analysis: LAIX (LAIX) and Its Competitors

LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LAIX to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -49.16% -303.35% -42.85% LAIX Competitors 735.19% -404.94% -6.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LAIX and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $92.68 million -$70.99 million N/A LAIX Competitors $532.56 million $33.76 million 8.95

LAIX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LAIX and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 1 0 0 2.00 LAIX Competitors 296 971 1069 47 2.36

LAIX presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.88%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 29.65%. Given LAIX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LAIX is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

LAIX peers beat LAIX on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

