Head-To-Head Comparison: Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) versus Valeritas (NYSE:VLRX)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Haemonetics and Valeritas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Valeritas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Haemonetics presently has a consensus price target of $144.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.56%. Valeritas has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 828.57%. Given Valeritas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valeritas is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and Valeritas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $967.58 million 6.45 $55.02 million $2.39 51.39 Valeritas $26.40 million 0.28 -$45.93 million ($34.20) -0.04

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas. Valeritas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 5.05% 21.07% 10.91% Valeritas -187.83% -45,700.07% -92.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Valeritas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Haemonetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeritas has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Valeritas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. The company also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, it offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; OrthoPAT, a perioperative autotranfusion system for orthopedic procedures; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

