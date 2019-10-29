Head-To-Head Comparison: Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) vs. HUYA (NASDAQ:HUYA)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A HUYA 5.31% 5.53% 4.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pintec Technology and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A HUYA 0 0 11 0 3.00

HUYA has a consensus target price of $27.61, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and HUYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.25 $310,000.00 N/A N/A HUYA $678.27 million 7.08 -$281.83 million $0.10 220.20

Pintec Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA.

Summary

HUYA beats Pintec Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

