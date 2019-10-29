Head to Head Contrast: Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) versus Amcor (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Sigma Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Labs has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -2,135.66% -285.61% -212.16% Amcor 4.72% 22.10% 7.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sigma Labs and Amcor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amcor 2 0 1 0 1.67

Sigma Labs presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Amcor has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.28%. Given Sigma Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Amcor.

Dividends

Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Sigma Labs does not pay a dividend. Amcor pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Labs and Amcor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $390,000.00 18.41 -$5.57 million ($0.81) -0.64 Amcor $9.46 billion 1.62 $430.20 million $0.61 15.52

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs. Sigma Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amcor beats Sigma Labs on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

