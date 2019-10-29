Head to Head Review: PowerFleet (PWFL) and Its Peers

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PowerFleet to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s rivals have a beta of 1.65, indicating that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.73 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -21.75

PowerFleet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.59% 66.58% -2.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 116 420 739 72 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.72%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.45%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

PowerFleet rivals beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.