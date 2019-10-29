HeadHunter Group PLC’s (NYSE:HHR) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 5th

HeadHunter Group’s (NYSE:HHR) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, November 5th. HeadHunter Group had issued 16,304,348 shares in its initial public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $220,108,698 based on an initial share price of $13.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on HeadHunter Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HeadHunter Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE HHR opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,286,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,534,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,068,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,733,000.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

