Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of HIIQ stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $382.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter valued at $372,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter valued at $981,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

