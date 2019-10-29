Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,967,000 after buying an additional 1,719,494 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,172,000 after buying an additional 1,169,018 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,993,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,451,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,859,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,147,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,767,000 after buying an additional 321,094 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HCSG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

