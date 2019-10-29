Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,724,000 after buying an additional 317,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 12.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

