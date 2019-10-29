HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.15 million, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. HealthStream has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $30.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 90,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in HealthStream by 13.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HealthStream by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in HealthStream by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

