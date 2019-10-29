HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Holdings Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of HealthStream worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 30.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 84.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 111,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.15 million, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

