HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Position Decreased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSTM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in HealthStream by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HealthStream by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 97,729 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HSTM. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $906.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.