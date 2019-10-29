HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.92

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.92 and traded as low as $65.58. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 373,007 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.16 ($87.39).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

