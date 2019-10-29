Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.08. 213,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,830. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,927.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.