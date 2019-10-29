Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,646.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40,940 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,437. The firm has a market cap of $232.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.30 and a 200 day moving average of $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

