Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,412,638 shares of company stock valued at $813,554,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Facebook stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.33. The stock had a trading volume of 935,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.