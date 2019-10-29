Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 454,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of HRI stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. 220,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,067. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Herc has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.37.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). Herc had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,811,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 360,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Herc by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 301,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.