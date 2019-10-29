Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post $42.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.30 million and the highest is $45.90 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $35.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $142.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $143.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.18 million, with estimates ranging from $172.45 million to $179.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million.

HTBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 6,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,082. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $497.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 606,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 217,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

