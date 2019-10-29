Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Herman Miller by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Herman Miller by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Herman Miller by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLHR has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, insider Bruce Benedict Watson sold 33,133 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,470,442.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $613,506.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.68. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

