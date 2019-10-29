Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HTZ. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

HTZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,130. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.52. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 519,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 104,888 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

