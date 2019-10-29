Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 10,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,385,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,035,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,911 shares of company stock worth $16,012,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Hess by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 79.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hess by 120.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hess by 181.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. 404,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,889. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 1.97. Hess has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.14%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

