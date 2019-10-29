Hess (HES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess alerts:

HES stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. Hess has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

In other Hess news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $694,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,911 shares of company stock worth $16,012,509 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.