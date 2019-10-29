Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) Short Interest Up 17.2% in October

Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 95,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Highpower International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 402,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. Highpower International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter. Highpower International had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 5.27%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highpower International stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Highpower International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Highpower International Company Profile

Highpower International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

