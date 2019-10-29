Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,870 shares during the period. Preferred Apartment Communities comprises approximately 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 172,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 88,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $639.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $113.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.