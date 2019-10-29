Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 8,030 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology accounts for 2.2% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 61,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

