HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in HNI were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HNI by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $356,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HNI opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. HNI Corp has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $42.23.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.30 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HNI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.