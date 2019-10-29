Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 104.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $197,884,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,041.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after acquiring an additional 614,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,794. The company has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

